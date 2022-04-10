BOSTON (CBS) – A 76-year-old Florida man is facing federal charges after allegedly performing a lewd act on a flight to Logan Airport on Friday.

Donald Edward Robinson is charged with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins said Robinson allegedly performed a lewd act and exposed himself to a 21-year-old woman who was seated next to him on a flight from Newark to Boston.

Shortly after the plane departed, the woman recorded a 24-second video of Robinson allegedly fondling himself through his pants.

About five minutes before the plane landed, Robinson allegedly touched the woman’s thigh. The victim told investigators that when she asked why he was touching her, Robinson took his hand away and looked out the window.

The woman wrote a message on her phone to explain what was happening and showed it to another passenger.

While getting off the plane, the woman spoke to a flight attendant about the incident, but could not point out Robinson because of the number of people getting off the plane.

Prosecutors said security footage showed Robinson “repeatedly looking back in the direction from which he came” while getting off the plane and going to the baggage carousel.

Robinson is expected to appear in federal court at a later date.