BOSTON (CBS) — Preparations for the 126th Boston Marathon are underway from the starting line in Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street.

Elaine Gowdy and her son Darren were busy planting flowers at the starting line on behalf of the Hopkinton Garden Club.

“Thousands of people and runners come from all over the world. It’s a great opportunity to showcase the town and really profile a number of the plantings around the town,” Gowdy said. “We put up all of our annuals and get ready for the marathon.”

With only one week to go, several runners were out along the route on Sunday, taking advantage of the great weather.

WBZ-TV caught up to Steve Hanton in Ashland. He’s running for the Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center.

“They serve Asian American community in Boston, they do childcare services, workforce development. I think I’m just excited, I have friends and family coming and I am looking forward to finishing,” Hanton said.

Tracey Sullivan is running on behalf of her grandfather Joseph Sullivan.

“Boston Medical Center saved his life over the summer, so he is 89 next Sunday, the day before the Marathon, and we are all fortunate we can spend another birthday with him,” Sullivan said.

On Bolyston Street, workers were busy setting up the finish line staging area. At Marathon Sports nearby, runners were trying on all types of marathon gear and sneakers.

“I am so excited I can’t wait. We are going on a trip to Florida right after to celebrate so I am getting new shoes for my runs and my recovery,” Zoe Spearman said.