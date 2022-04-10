Bill Would Help Those Entering Massachusetts Cannabis MarketThe bill would create a new fund that supporters say will increase equity in the cannabis industry in part by addressing the lack of access to capital.

Man Killed After Getting Stuck In Door Of Departing Red Line TrainA man died early Sunday morning after getting stuck in the door of a Red Line train.

JetBlue Cancels Or Delays Dozens More Flights At Logan AirportDozens more JetBlue flights at Logan Airport have been canceled or delayed on Sunday as the airline says it expects disruptions to continue in the near future.