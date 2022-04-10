CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – There was plenty to see in the sky this weekend in New England.

The Northern Lights were visible as far south as Massachusetts.

Viewer Colton Flint shared a photo showing the aurora borealis visible from the Baldwinville village of Templeton in Worcester County.

WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff said it takes just the right ingredients to produce the Northern Lights, and sometimes clouds make it impossible to see. But that wasn’t the case early Sunday morning as the conditions were ideal for viewing the vivid pinks and greens.

There was a different kind of show in the sky on Friday night.

From atop Mount Washington, the Milky Way galaxy was easily visible through the clear skies.

