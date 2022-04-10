BOSTON (CBS) – There was plenty to see in the sky this weekend in New England.

The Northern Lights were visible as far south as Massachusetts.

Viewer Colton Flint shared a photo showing the aurora borealis visible from the Baldwinville village of Templeton in Worcester County.

WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff said it takes just the right ingredients to produce the Northern Lights, and sometimes clouds make it impossible to see. But that wasn’t the case early Sunday morning as the conditions were ideal for viewing the vivid pinks and greens.

There was a different kind of show in the sky on Friday night.

Last night, we briefly cleared allowing for a view of the #MilkyWay as it was rising above the Mt Washington Valley. Join us Tues, April 12 @ 7pm for our next FREE Science in the Mountains program. Learn more and register at https://t.co/WYfN7yXCIi#NHwx #NH #nightsky pic.twitter.com/vbGnADbPI6 — Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) April 9, 2022

From atop Mount Washington, the Milky Way galaxy was easily visible through the clear skies.