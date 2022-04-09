AGAWAM (CBS) — Saturday is opening day for Six Flags New England. The Agawam theme park opened for the season at 11 a.m.
It will stay open until 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
This season, more roller coasters will have single-rider lines, and flash passes will be available on your phone.
You can also order food ahead with the Six Flags app.
The park will be open on weekends for now and all through school vacation week.