ROSLINDALE (CBS) — The man shot and killed outside of a Roslindale gas station Friday night is being identified by his mentor as Dreshaun Johnson. Boston Police are still investigating the shooting that killed Johnson and seriously injured another man.
Heather Powell chocked back tears remembering the boy she mentored at the Roslindale Community Center for a decade.
“I still can’t imagine how this could happen to someone so loved,” said Powell. “Dre was a star. He didn’t deserve this to happen to him.”
Powell says Johnson was in his early twenties.
"Still trying to process what happened myself, and all the youth leaders in the community are definitely grieving right now. This is a huge loss for Roslindale."
The community was grieving because it’s another life was lost to gun violence, the very thing the youth program sought to prevent.
Powell can’t imagine why someone would want to hurt, let along kill Johnson, a person she described as a bright light.
"They'll remember him as a very loving young person in this community," she said. "You knew he was in the room. He had this loud voice he helped me grow."
Another victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There have been no arrests yet. Boston Police are still searching for the gunman.