FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NE REVOLUTION) – The New England Revolution (1-4-1, 4 pts.) were defeated on the road, 3-2, at Inter Miami CF (1-4-1; 4 pts.) on Saturday. Homegrown Player Justin Rennicks scored his first career MLS goal in the 11th minute and Carles Gil converted from the penalty spot in the 67th minute, but a hat trick from Miami’s Leonardo Campana tilted the result in favor of the hosts.

Rennicks opened the scoring for New England in the 11th minute as the Revolution Academy product scored his first MLS goal, directing home a DeJuan Jones cross with a clever first-touch finish. Arnór Traustason also picked up an assist on the goal. Miami’s Leonardo Campana leveled the score with a headed goal in the 17th minute, before adding his second goal in the 23rd minute to put the hosts ahead 2-1 at halftime.

As the Revolution battled to get back into the match, Rennicks again made an impact as he raced in behind the Miami defense and drew a penalty kick after a hard foul in the area. Carles Gil buried the equalizer in the 67th minute for his team-high third goal of the year, all coming from the penalty spot. However, Inter Miami pulled back in front late as Campana scored his third goal of the match in the 88th minute.

The Revolution return home next Saturday, April 16, as expansion side Charlotte FC pays its first visit to Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.