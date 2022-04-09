BOSTON (CBS) — A man was rescued by firefighters after he became trapped in the walls at Back Bay Station. First responders needed to break through a wall in order to get him out.
The Boston Fire Department said the man was conscious and alert when crews got to him. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It's unclear how the man got trapped in the wall or how long he was down there.
Firefighters said it took crews a while to find him because it was hard to pinpoint exactly where he was inside between the walls.
The Commuter Rail Worcester Line was delayed while the rescue was underway, the MBTA said.