BOSTON (CBS) — A suspect wanted for assaulting two women in Brighton earlier this week in now in police custody.
Ogonna Chukwudaalu Ofama, 29, of Allentown, Pa., was arrested on Friday and has been identified as the suspect of the assaults. Police say they received several calls around 5:30 p.m. Friday night about a person who matched the description of the surveillance images released by BPD on Thursday.
The first incident was reported Tuesday, when a woman said she was walking on Commonwealth Avenue near Spofford Road around 8 p.m. when a man indecently assaulted her and took off.
Two days later, another woman told police she was also assaulted on Tuesday in the area of Glenville Avenue in Brighton by a man fitting a similar description.
Ofomo is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court on multiple charges of indecent assault and battery.