BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Public Schools is canceling its upcoming orders with Garelick Farms after two students found hand sanitizer inside their milt cartons.
Neither of the students drank the milk, saying it smelled off.
Garelick Farms told WBZ-TV it received a complaint about a watery substance found in some milk that it delivered to Boston Public Schools.
An inspection report issued Wednesday shows that some younger students reported to a teacher’s assistant that the milk “smelled funny” and that one carton “had a very strong smell of bleach.” The milk cartons had a sell-by date of April 10.
Boston Public Schools are now searching for a new milk vendor.