NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) — A crash involving wrong-way driver on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire caused traffic delays Friday afternoon. It happened near the 3.4 mile marker in Nashua around noon.
At one point, three lanes of the highway were closed. The scene has since cleared.
New Hampshire State Police said more information would be released when it becomes available.
It's unknown if anyone was hurt or the extent of any injuries.
It’s unclear why the driver was on the wrong side of the highway.