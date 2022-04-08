Red Sox, Yankees Start Season In Explosive Fashion On Opening DayAfter a long offseason for both teams, it was quite the fireworks show for the historic rivals in the first inning of the 2022 season.

Red Sox Debut Special Jerry Remy Patch On Opening DayFriday was not just the start of a new baseball season for the Red Sox, but the start of a season that will be filled with tributes for the late Jerry Remy.

Xander Bogaerts Sporting Custom 'X-Man' Wolverine-Inspired Cleats For Opening DayRed Sox fans can feast their eyes on a pretty sweet set of kicks on the starting shortstop's lower body when the Red Sox kick off their season at Yankee Stadium.

The Bruins Won't Have Hampus Lindholm For Friday Night's Game Vs. LightningThe Bruins will be without one of their top blue liners for Friday night's tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm has been ruled out for the game due to an injury.

The Latest News On Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Is A Bummer In New EnglandIn the fantasy land that is the world of sports, some things can and should have happy endings. And in New England, the latest news from Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski -- two former pillars of the Patriots' organization -- is simply a bummer.