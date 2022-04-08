DENNIS (CBS) — One state lawmaker hopes a new bill will reduce the number of catalytic converter thefts. On Thursday night, officials with the Whalen Restoration Services in Dennis said thieves took the auto parts out of nearly one-third of vehicles in their fleet.
Representative Steven Howitt said his bill would require all businesses buying catalytic converters to get information from the seller, including their ID, and the make and model of the vehicle the part came from.
"It brings it out of the shadows so to speak by putting a paper trail to it now, granted the black market will still thrive until we come up with some better language but at least this starts the discussion in Massachusetts," the representative said.
Howitt said he would also like to see the federal government require automakers to put the VIN on every vehicle's catalytic converter.