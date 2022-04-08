MIDDLETON (CBS) – A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was stabbed at a home in Middleton early Friday morning.
Police Chief Bill Sampson said they received a 911 call from the house on Stanley Road just after 6 a.m. for an “ongoing stabbing in progress.”
Officers took 54-year-old Paul Salvaggio into custody and two people were rushed to Beverly hospital with stab wounds, a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl.
Sampson said the woman’s injuries were “non-life-threatening” and she was later released, but the girl had to be transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital where she is in critical condition.
Salvaggio will be arraigned Friday in Salem District Court. The Essex District Attorney’s Office said he’s charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Neighbors told WBZ-TV a family of three lives in the home, but Sampson would not confirm that.
“Due to the nature of this incident I’m not really at liberty to share any more,” Sampson told reporters. “It’s shocking. It’s a tough situation for everybody. These aren’t typical things that we see in the town of Middleton or typical things that we at all. So yes, it’s troubling.”
Sampson said police have been to the home in the past “but nothing along these lines.” He told reporters there is no danger to the public at this time.