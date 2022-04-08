BOSTON (CBS) — I-Team sources tell WBZ-TV that 11 Massachusetts State troopers and one sergeant are being fired for not getting the COVID vaccine.

The terminations were effective Friday.

All 12 are now considered “dishonorably discharged.”

The troopers were first put out on administrative leave, but still did not get the shot. Later this afternoon, the State Police put out the orders, terminating the troopers. Some of the troopers had more than 10 years on the job.

Sources say the sergeant that was fired was with the K-9 unit and had their dog taken away last fall. Another trooper, a woman whose dad was also a trooper and was killed in the line of duty, was fired Friday as well.

A few troopers have also resigned over the vaccine mandate.

In a statement, State Police Association of Massachusetts Troopers President Pat McNamarra said Gov. Charlie Baker should be “ashamed” for the mandate he had put in place:

Governor Baker has proven yet again just how hypocritical he is. As part of a Friday night news dump, he has terminated at least 12 Troopers due to his vaccine mandate. No appeals. No due process. Just a Governor hell bent on breaking the backs of the State Police who work tirelessly each day to keep the Commonwealth safe.

His clear and petty animosity has been on full display for months now. While he closes COVID testing sites, asked that the State House be reopen without a mandate and has generally shown that we are in the endemic phase of COVID-19, he is still insisting on firing 12 Troopers from an already short staffed department. The Troopers deserve better. The Commonwealth deserves better. And, Charlie Baker should be ashamed.