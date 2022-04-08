BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,637 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.93%, up from 2.75% on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,574,533. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,030.
There were 58,640 total new tests reported.
There are 231 people currently in the hospital with COVID.
There are also36 patients currently in intensive care.