LACONIA, N.H. (CBS) — An annual rite of spring has come to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
“Ice-out” has officially been called on Lake Winnipesaukee by Emerson Aviation, who flew over the lake today and traditionally makes the call each spring.
The call isn’t necessarily made based on zero ice at all on the lake, but whether enough melts so that the M/S Mount Washington cruise ship can navigate between its ports in Alton Bay, Center Harbor, Weirds Beach, Meredith, and Wolfeboro.
After a Friday evening flight, Emerson Aviation posted on Facebook “Stop the presses! Ice out is declared at 5:20 April 8th.”
Ice-out dates have been monitored on Winnipesaukee since 1887, ranging from as late as May 12 in 1888 to as early as March 18 in 2016.
While there is a lot of variability from year to year, ice-outs have been trending earlier over the decades as the climate warms. The three earliest meltdowns on record have occurred in the past 12 years, and this year’s was the 19th earliest ice-out recorded there.
Still, the ice managed to hold on a bit better than it did in southern New England. Blue Hill Observatory noted its 7th shortest ice season on record this winter, with Houghton’s Pond covered only 60 days from January 10 to March 11.