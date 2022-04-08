Xander Bogaerts Sporting Custom 'X-Man' Wolverine-Inspired Cleats For Opening DayRed Sox fans can feast their eyes on a pretty sweet set of kicks on the starting shortstop's lower body when the Red Sox kick off their season at Yankee Stadium.

The Bruins Won't Have Hampus Lindholm For Friday Night's Game Vs. LightningThe Bruins will be without one of their top blue liners for Friday night's tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm has been ruled out for the game due to an injury.

The Latest News On Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Is A Bummer In New EnglandIn the fantasy land that is the world of sports, some things can and should have happy endings. And in New England, the latest news from Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski -- two former pillars of the Patriots' organization -- is simply a bummer.

Red Sox Opening Day Lineup Vs. Yankees: Devers Batting Second, Story In The Six-SpotRed Sox Opening Day has arrived, and with that comes the first of 162 lineups that Alex Cora will submit during the 2022 regular season.

Seeding Scenarios For Celtics Heading Into Final Weekend Of Regular SeasonBoston currently owns the three-seed in the East, but can jump back into the No. 2 spot -- or fall to No. 4 -- over the final weekend of the regular season.