BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is asking for a stay of execution and a new appeal on constitutional grounds.
Tsarnaev’s attorneys filed paperwork Thursday saying the U.S. District Court in Boston improperly forced their client to stand trial in the city, denied his challenges to two jurors who allegedly lied in court, dismissed a juror who opposed the death penalty, and admitted evidence that was collected after a coerced confession.
His lawyers said those four arguments were not presented to the U.S. Supreme Court, which reinstated the death penalty for Tsarnaev last month.
“Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed heinous crimes,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority. “The Sixth Amendment nonetheless guaranteed him a fair trial before an impartial jury. He received one.”
Tsarnaev was given the death penalty by a jury that convicted him for his role in the 2013 bombing near the finish line that killed three people and injured more than 260.