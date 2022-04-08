9 Optimistic Red Sox Predictions From Dan RocheWhat should we expect from the Red Sox this season? We turn to the ultimate Red Sox optimist Dan Roche for some of his predictions for the 2022 squad.

Giannis, Holiday Help Bucks Rally Past Celtics 127-121Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the short-handed Boston Celtics 127-121 on Thursday night to take over second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tiger Woods' Showing At Augusta Was Nothing Short Of RemarkableWe don't yet know how Tiger Woods' weekend in Augusta will end. But we do know this: What the greatest golfer of multiple generations did on Thursday was utterly remarkable.

Xander Bogaerts Rejected A Contract Offer From Red Sox, Won't Negotiate New Deal During SeasonThe last time Xander Bogaerts signed a contract extension with the Red Sox, he signed on the dotted line after the season began. That will not be happening this time around.

Who Is In -- And Who Is Out -- As Celtics Go For No. 2 Seed Vs. Bucks Thursday NightThe biggest question heading into Thursday night's Celtics-Bucks clash was whether or not Boston would make a strong push for the No. 2 seed in the East or rest its star players. It turns out the Celtics will try to do both.