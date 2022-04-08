TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night.

Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot.

Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games.

Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past four games and fell one point behind Boston in the race for third place in the Atlantic Division. Vasilevskiy finished with 36 saves.

The only two goals in regulation came early in the second period ,when DeBrusk and Bellemare scored less than three minutes apart.

DeBrusk gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead when he scored his 22nd of the season 47 seconds into the middle period. Brad Marchand slipped a pass to a wide-open DeBrusk in front of the net, and he slid a backhander through Vasilevskiy’s five-hole for his seventh goal in seven games.

Bellemare tied it at 3:28. After some excellent forechecking kept the Bruins pinned in their own zone for nearly a minute, Corey Perry controlled the puck behind the net to the right of Ullmark and found Bellemare in the slot for a one-timer that caught the top right corner.

Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point had the best scoring opportunity in the early stages of the third period, but Ullmark stopped his breakaway bid with just over 12 minutes remaining. Ullmark also robbed Ondrej Palat from close in three minutes later.

Vasilevskiy preserved the tie when he denied DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk during a late Boston power play

NO PASTA AGAIN

Bruins forward David Pastrnak missed his second straight game with an undisclosed injury. The Lightning didn’t miss seeing Pastrnak. He scored five goals in Boston’s first three games against Tampa Bay.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Travel to Washington for a Sunday afternoon game against the Capitals.

Lightning: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

