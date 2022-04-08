SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Chenghai Xue, the man charged with killing his nephew in a courthouse parking lot, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday.
Xue, 44, was in tears as he pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Somerville District Court, a day after prosecutors said he ran down 23-year-old Cong Wang with his car and then shot him to death outside Cambridge District Court in Medford.
Xue was at the courthouse Thursday to get an extension of a restraining order against his nephew. According to court documents released Friday, Xue’s wife and nephew started a romantic relationship in 2018 while he was traveling for work in China. When she tried to end it, the nephew wouldn’t accept the breakup. Xue said his nephew began threatening to harm his family, his now ex-wife and himself.
But the judge denied Xue’s request for an extension Thursday and prosecutors said Xue got into his car and ran down his nephew in the parking lot, pinning him. Witnesses told police Xue then fired 5-to-6 shots at Wang’s head, killing him.
Chenghai Xue transported from Somerville district court after being held without bail on murder charges. He’s accused of shooting and killing his nephew after a judge refused to extend a restraining order Xue had against him. #wbz pic.twitter.com/tGKlp9CwpD
— Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) April 8, 2022
Xue’s ex-wife was in court for his arraignment Friday. She waved to him as he was taken away at the end of the hearing.