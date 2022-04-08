BOSTON (CBS) — The new Red Sox season has arrived, and though the team was just two wins away from a trip to the World Series last year, expectations are a bit tempered for Boston baseball in 2022.

The Sox find themselves in a loaded AL East and while their offense should be a powerful force, there are a number of questions surrounding the team’s pitching staff, both in terms of the starting rotation and the bullpen.

What should we expect from the Red Sox this season? We turn to the ultimate Red Sox optimist Dan Roche for some of his predictions for the 2022 squad.

How Many Games Will The Red Sox Win In 2022?

I think the Red Sox win 93 games this season. They have a great offense, a defense that is better than last year’s, and Alex Cora leading the way. They need to find a way to grind through their pitching. They have lots of talented arms in Nate Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, Rich Hill, Matt Strahm, and Mat Barnes (just to name a few) and they need to get the most out of them. Cora will find a way.

Will Boston Make The Playoffs?

Yes. They did it a season ago with 92 wins and will emerge in a tough AL East to do the same this year.

Who Will Be The MVP Of The 2022 Boston Red Sox?

Rafael Devers. He was scorching baseballs all spring and there’s no reason he can’t continue to do the same in the regular season. Raffy is a special and fun player to watch every day.

Who Will Lead The Red Sox In Home Runs?

Devers again. His home run progression (minus 2020) over his career has gone 10, 21, 32, 38. Devers launching 45 dingers this season is a very realistic number.

Who Will Be Boston’s Best All-Around Player?

It’s a tie between Kiké Hernandez and Trevor Story. Hernandez has settled in at the centerfield position and seems to be getting better in that lead-off spot. Story should contribute in all kinds of ways with his new team, from his big bat in the lineup, speed on the base paths and his defense at second.

Who Will Lead The Red Sox In Wins?

I’m going to go with Nick Pivetta. He’s got five years and 1,000 innings in his big league career and some really electric stuff. It’s time to break out.

Who Will Lead Boston In Saves?

Has to be Matt Barnes. The jobs of Dave Bush and Alex Cora would be a lot easier if Barnes returns to his first-half form from 2021. He was 4-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 19 saves in the first half of last year. In the second half? He was 2-3 with his ERA skyrocketing to 6.48 ERA and he locked down only five saves. Cora said that Barnes is gaining more velocity, so fingers crossed that he returns to form.

Who Will Be The Team’s Unsung Hero?

Rich Hill. The 42-year-old has a chance to be sneaky good in the fifth spot of the rotation. His numbers may not look great at the end of the year, but he just needs to keep his team in games and let the offense — and bullpen — help him out.

Who Will Be Boston’s Breakout Star?

Bobby Dalbec. Most think the Sox need to upgrade at first base. But Dalbec had 25 homers and drove in 78 runs last season, and got better in August and September. He has room to grow and should be fun to watch in 2022.