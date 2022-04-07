Who Is In -- And Who Is Out -- As Celtics Go For No. 2 Seed Vs. Bucks Thursday NightThe biggest question heading into Thursday night's Celtics-Bucks clash was whether or not Boston would make a strong push for the No. 2 seed in the East or rest its star players. It turns out the Celtics will try to do both.

The Brian Flores Lawsuit Against The NFL Has Grown Rather SignificantlyThe Brian Flores lawsuit is a problem for the NFL that is not going away. In fact, it's getting bigger.

Rob Gronkowski Takes Shot At Patriots Over Players Earning Bonus MoneyRob Gronkowski enjoyed a ton of success during his time with the Patriots, but he's constantly leaving hints that he didn't really enjoy the so-called Patriot Way.

Red Sox Announce 2022 Opening Day RosterThe Red Sox still have to wait another day to open their new season. But on Thursday, the team announced its Opening Day roster for 2022.

Jayson Tatum Becomes Just Seventh Player In Celtics History To Score 2,000 Points In A SeasonJayson Tatum continues to etch his name in Celtics team history. On Wednesday night, Tatum became just the seventh player in Celtics history to reach the 2,000 points mark in a season.