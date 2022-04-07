Mark Wahlberg Chats With Steve Burton About Father Stu, Boston SportsIn town for the premiere of his new movie, Father Stu, Mark Wahlberg made sure to take some time to discuss Boston sports with WBZ-TV's Steve Burton. Wahlberg still loves Tom Brady and hopes he has continued success with the Bucs, but not of it comes against the Patriots and Mac Jones. Wahlberg is also really high on the Celtics, who he says can win it all this year.

