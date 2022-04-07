BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s Licensing Board voted unanimously Thursday to indefinitely suspend Sons of Boston’s liquor license, saying, “it is unsafe for them to continue to operate.”
The license was up for review because a bouncer was charged with killing a Marine veteran outside the bar last month.
Alvaro Larrama, a 38-year-old bouncer at Sons of Boston, is charged with murder after police say he stabbed 23-year-old Daniel Martinez of Illinois on Union Street March 19.
In their decision, the board cited “multiple violations” and a systematic failure on the part of Sons of Boston to provide a safe environment for customers and follow city protocols, adding that the bar has shown a “pattern of negligence.”
During testimony before the Licensing Board on Tuesday, the bar’s manager revealed they did not do a background check on Larrama. Commissioner Liam Curran characterized the lack of a background check as “willful ignorance.”
Bar managers said Larrama had no prior incidents. The bar’s attorney turned over hours of surveillance video which board members reviewed before Thursday’s vote.
Martinez’s family said they will soon file a civil lawsuit against the bar.