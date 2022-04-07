BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots have some Top 30 visits on the horizon, including one with Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth.

Booth will meet with the Patriots on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport, and would be a solid option to replace J.C. Jackson in the New England secondary. But there is no guarantee he’ll be available when the Patriots pick at No. 21 on April 28, since he’s also met with the Saints and Eagles, both of whom have multiple top 20 picks in the first round.

Booth checks in at 6-foot, 194 pounds, and is one of the more physical corners in the draft. He’s a willing and capable tackler who can also bully receivers downfield. During his three-year career at Clemson, Booth racked up 51 total tackles and 68 combined tackles to go with five interceptions. He picked off three passes and had five passes defended as a junior in 2021, earning first-team All-ACC honors in his final collegiate season.

He is coming off sports hernia surgery from a quad strain that he suffered ahead of the NFL Combine, so he did not participate in that showcase or Clemson’s Pro Day. But Booth is expected to be ready for the upcoming season and the injury shouldn’t hurt his draft stock too much.

The Patriots have an obvious need at corner, and have already spoken with Houston’s Marcus Jones and Arizona State’s Jack Jones, both of whom are projected Day 3 picks.

New England is also reportedly scheduled to meet with Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green, who was an All-American guard. While not as flashy as taking a cornerback in the first round, the Patriots do have a need at guard following the offseason departures of Shaq Mason and Ted Karras, and Green is considered as one of the top guard’s available this year. He saw most of his action at left guard for the Aggies, but made starts at both guard and both tackle positions in 2021.

The Patriots currently own eight picks in the upcoming draft.