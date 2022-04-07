NEWTON (CBS) – An old bank in Newton Highlands is opening to all.

Rev. Devlin Scott with New City Church has a vision for his new space and not just for his Sunday service.

“We decided to dedicate it back for community use,” he told WBZ-TV.

On the other six days, this old bank will instead serve the community, starting with a “pay what you can” café.

“Here is an opportunity to bring about dignity and bring about respect and community for those who are feeling isolated, especially for our older population.” he said.

It’s an affordable place to come and gather and bring the kids. The unique kids space focuses on children with special needs, complete with a sensory wall.

For community groups that want to grow their creativity, there is a fifty-seat theater. And to get the community excited, they are putting them to work.

“Meeting Devlin and seeing what he’s doing with the community was such a positive thing,” artist Leslie Held told WBZ.

Leslie and Grey Held are the artists behind the mural outside the building. They created it and now thanks to a fun and interactive paint by numbers volunteer project, Newton residents are bringing it to life. It’s community building from the ground up, one color and one need at a time.

“So what used to be a place that protected people’s valuables, we want to bring value to people, and everyone can come and belong,” Rev. Scott said.

The café will be open in the fall, the theatre is open now. The space is run not by the church, but a nonprofit, non-religious organization started by Reverend Scott called New Community Inc.

For more information visit newcommunity.cc/the-vault.