Tiger Woods' Showing At Augusta Was Nothing Short Of RemarkableWe don't yet know how Tiger Woods' weekend in Augusta will end. But we do know this: What the greatest golfer of multiple generations did on Thursday was utterly remarkable.

Xander Bogaerts Rejected A Contract Offer From Red Sox, Won't Negotiate New Deal During SeasonThe last time Xander Bogaerts signed a contract extension with the Red Sox, he signed on the dotted line after the season began. That will not be happening this time around.

Who Is In -- And Who Is Out -- As Celtics Go For No. 2 Seed Vs. Bucks Thursday NightThe biggest question heading into Thursday night's Celtics-Bucks clash was whether or not Boston would make a strong push for the No. 2 seed in the East or rest its star players. It turns out the Celtics will try to do both.

The Brian Flores Lawsuit Against The NFL Has Grown Rather SignificantlyThe Brian Flores lawsuit is a problem for the NFL that is not going away. In fact, it's getting bigger.

Rob Gronkowski Takes Shot At Patriots Over Players Earning Bonus MoneyRob Gronkowski enjoyed a ton of success during his time with the Patriots, but he's constantly leaving hints that he didn't really enjoy the so-called Patriot Way.