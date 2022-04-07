BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,760 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.75%, up from 2.66% on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,572,896. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,028.
There were 63,894 total new tests reported.
There are 200 people currently in the hospital with COVID.
There are also 28 patients currently in intensive care.