MEDFORD (CBS) – A person was killed and a suspect is in custody following a shooting outside of a Medford courthouse.
It happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday near the courthouse on Mystic Valley Parkway. A body was visible on the ground next to a car in the parking lot.
Police have established a large crime scene in the parking lot. The building houses Malden District Court and Cambridge District Court.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the suspect and victim knew each other.
William Barabino said he is the attorney for the suspect. He told WBZ-TV his client has been arrested.
Barabino said the violent incident stemmed from a court hearing debate over a restraining order.
“There’s an allegation, a suggestion that my client went around the corner, drove his car into a person. That person is his nephew. Pinned him against the car and shot five times,” Barabino said. “There was a restraining order he was not successful in. He didn’t express his disappointment. In fact he said he was fine. Obviously he wasn’t.”