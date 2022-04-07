MEDFORD (CBS) – A man is in custody after allegedly shooting his nephew outside of a Medford courthouse. It happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday near the courthouse on Mystic Valley Parkway, which houses the Malden District Court and Cambridge District Court.

Chenghai Xue, 44, will be arraigned Friday in Somerville District Court for murder. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Xue was seeking an extension of a restraining order against his 23-year-old nephew. After the hearing, the two headed to the parking lot, where the nephew’s body was later found.

“The suspect allegedly got into his vehicle, drove at the victim, striking him with the car. That car also struck a number of cars that were in the parking lot,” Ryan Said.

Xue then allegedly got out of the car and shot his nephew several times, killing him. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Xue was then arrested by police.

After the shooting, Police established a large crime scene in the parking lot.

William Barabino. the attorney for the suspect, said the violent incident occurred after the restraining order was not renewed.

“There was a restraining order he was not successful in. He didn’t express his disappointment. In fact, he said he was fine. Obviously he wasn’t,” Barabino said.

As of Thursday night, the investigation is still active.

The nephew’s name has been made public yet, but Ryan stated he was from Revere.