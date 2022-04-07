Celtics Are In The Driver's Seat For No. 2 Seed -- If They Want ItA win over the Bucks on Thursday night would essentially seal the two-seed in the East for the Celtics. That is, if Boston even wants the No. 2 seed.

Celtics Rout Bulls For 50th Win, Close In On No. 2 Spot In EastJaylen Brown scored 25 points, Al Horford added 17 on 7-of-7 shooting and the Boston Celtics routed the Chicago Bulls 117-94 on Wednesday night for their 50th victory.

Report: Rafael Devers Rejects Red Sox' Extension Offer, Two Sides 'Very Far' ApartA pre-Opening Day contract extension for Rafael Devers appears to not be coming.

Vince Wilfork, Wes Welker Among 2022 Nominees For Patriots Hall Of FameNine former Patriots received nominations for the team's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, including Wes Welker, Vince Wilfork, Mike Vrabel and Bill Parcells.

Maura Healey, 5 Other Attorneys General Threaten To Investigate NFL's Treatment Of WomenMassachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and 5 other attorneys general have sent a letter to the NFL expressing their “grave concerns” about allegations of “a workplace culture that is overtly hostile to women.”