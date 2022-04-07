BOSTON (CBS) – A man had to give up his cane at Logan Airport Wednesday after security agents say they found a blade hidden inside it.
Dan Velez, a spokesman for TSA New England, tweeted a photo of the hidden blade.
Yesterday @TSA officers @BostonLogan discovered this hidden blade inside of a cane. When questioned by @MassStatePolice the man claimed he had no idea the blade was in there.🤷🏼♂️After surrendering the cane, he was cleared to continue. #travelfail pic.twitter.com/Toqo0OORYZ
— TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) April 6, 2022
He said State Police questioned the man and he claimed he had no idea it was in the cane.
He was allowed to board his flight after he surrendered the cane.