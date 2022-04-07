CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Logan Airport, TSA

BOSTON (CBS) – A man had to give up his cane at Logan Airport Wednesday after security agents say they found a blade hidden inside it.

Dan Velez, a spokesman for TSA New England, tweeted a photo of the hidden blade.

He said State Police questioned the man and he claimed he had no idea it was in the cane.

He was allowed to board his flight after he surrendered the cane.

CBSBoston.com Staff