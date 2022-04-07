BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum continues to etch his name in Celtics team history. On Wednesday night, Tatum became just the seventh player in Celtics history to reach the 2,000 points mark in a season.
It's some great company to join, too, with Tatum joining a slew of Celtics legends on that illustrious list. Larry Bird surpassed the 2,000-point mark five times during his career, while John Havlicek and Paul Pierce each accomplished it four times.
Here is the full list of Celtics to score more than 2,000 points in a season
Sam Jones (1964-65)
John Havlicek (1970-71, 71-72, 72-73, 73-74)
Larry Bird (1983-84, 84-85, 85-86, 87-88, 88-89)
Kevin McHale (1986-87)
Paul Pierce (2000-01, 01-02, 02-03, 05-06)
Isaiah Thomas (2016-17)
Jayson Tatum (2021-22)
Tatum is at 2,015 points with two games left in the season, trailing Atlanta’s Trey Young (2,094) and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan (2,101) for the most points in the NBA. His 26.9 points per game average is good for ninth in the league.
The 24-year-old has been putting his name next to Celtics legends throughout the season. He scored at least 32 points in five straight games last month, something only Bird and Havlicek had accomplished ahead of this season. Tatum also added his fourth 50-point game to his resume, tying Larry Bird's franchise record.
It has been an incredible regular season for Tatum and the Celtics, and soon enough, we’ll see if the budding superstar can lead his team to glory on the postseason stage.