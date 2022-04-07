BOSTON (CBS) — Gerber is the market for its next “spokesbaby,” and the only qualification is being irresistibly cute.
Any child under the age of 4 is eligible, and April 14th is the deadline. Gerber said it's looking for "a playful smile that can light up the room."
The winner gets $25,000 and Gerber will be matching that with a donation to the March Of Dimes.
So far there are more than 1,400 entries from Massachusetts.
Click here to fill out an application.