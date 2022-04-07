BOSTON (CBS) – The people in an East Boston apartment used by flight attendants as a “crash pad” moved out on Thursday after the facility was deemed illegal by Boston’s Inspectional Services Department.

Boston Police arrived Thursday to help three women remove bags and belongings from the building. They had no comment as they loaded up their vehicle.

The city said the building was an old service garage. It was converted into a 4-bedroom apartment and used by as many as 19 flight attendants during layovers at Logan Airport.

“It was a fire trap. We had to take action right away,” Flavio Daveiga of Inspectional Services said.

Pictures reveal tightly packed bunk beds, paint cans and other hazardous materials stacked up.

According to Inspectional Services, there were also no working smoke detectors. It was a place to stay for $300 a month for attendants with no permanent address in Boston.

The living space caught the attention of housing advocates.

“When people rent an apartment, they expect the dignified conditions they should have,” Gabriela Cartagena of City Life Vida Urbana said.

According to the city, it was one of the flight attendants who notified the fire department about the hazardous conditions. The “crash pad” had been under the radar for at least a decade.

The landlord, Aaron Daignault, sent documents to WBZ-TV claiming to show permits for the storage of flammable liquids, and that his property is registered with Inspectional Services. The department disputes there was any permit for people to live there.

“They were concerned about safety as well and made the call which was the right thing to do,” Daveiga said.

The apartment is now cleaned out and the city says no one can return until permits have been filed to make it a legal and safe space.