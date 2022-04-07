BOSTON (CBS) – Two window washers were rescued Thursday afternoon after getting stuck high outside a skyscraper in downtown Boston.
They were in a mechanical basket outside the 42nd floor of 100 Sudbury Street when something went wrong.
Boston Firefighters removed a window and were able to get the two men in their 30’s out of the basket and into the building safely.
Companies were able take out the window on the 42nd floor and safety bring in both workers who were unharmed. pic.twitter.com/4jnF1mgpq8
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 7, 2022
The fire department said the men are in “good spirits.” They said lift they were using had a mechanical malfunction and the mechanics who could fix it would have to come from New York, so instead of having the men wait, the fire department brought them in.