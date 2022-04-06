Vince Wilfork, Wes Welker Among 2022 Nominees For Patriots Hall Of FameNine former Patriots received nominations for the team's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, including Wes Welker, Vince Wilfork, Mike Vrabel and Bill Parcells.

DeVante Parker 'Ready To Get It Going' With PatriotsThe DeVante Parker trade became official on Tuesday. A day later, the Patriots' newest receiver shared his excitement for what lies ahead.

Celtics Aren't Planning To Have Robert Williams For First Round Of Playoffs, But Aren't Ruling Him Out EitherRobert Williams underwent surgery on the torn meniscus in his left knee just one week ago, but the Celtics center has already started to ramp up his workouts. The team is even leaving the door open for a potential return by the big man in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Chris Simms Lashes Out At WEEI Over Bad Tom Brady Take: 'You Guys Are [Expletive] Stupid'Chris Simms is no stranger to offering up bad takes about Tom Brady. Now, he's got an award for it. But he's not happy about it.

Maura Healey, 5 Other Attorneys General Threaten To Investigate NFL's Treatment Of WomenMassachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and 5 other attorneys general have sent a letter to the NFL expressing their “grave concerns” about allegations of “a workplace culture that is overtly hostile to women.”