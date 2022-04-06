(MARE) – Aaliyah is an intelligent, kind, and loving teenage girl of Cape Verdean and Lebanese descent. Her favorite activities include riding bikes, playing basketball, and playing volleyball. Those who know her best describe her as responsible and ambitious. She often talks about wanting to go to college and about possibly becoming an actress. Aaliyah is very creative and likes to make Tik Tok videos. She loves to watch movies, especially scary movies.

Aaliyah is incredibly smart and loves school and learning. This academic year, she received several awards for excellence in her academic performance and positive behaviors in class.

Legally freed for adoption, Aaliyah has the potential to thrive in a family that can provide her with emotional support and structure in her everyday life. Aaliyah should be placed with a mother and a father or two mothers, with or without other children in the home. Aaliyah will need to maintain contact with her birth parents per an Open Adoption Agreement, which calls for several in-person visits a year. In addition, she is very close with two of her brothers and it is important to her that these relationships continue.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.