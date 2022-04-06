FOXBORO (CBS) — Nine former Patriots received nominations for the team’s Hall of Fame on Wednesday, each of whom will look to become the 29th member of the illustrious group later in 2022. Included in the mix are Wes Welker, Vince Wilfork, Mike Vrabel and Bill Parcells.

In all, seven players and two coaches received nominations on Wednesday: Welker, Wilfork, Vrabel, Parcells, Logan Mankins, Lawyer Milloy, John Smith, Chuck Fairbanks and Julius Adams. Three finalists will be determined and announced in the coming days, and then fan voting will determine this year’s enshrinee. We’ll find out who makes it to The Hall sometime in May.

It won’t be easy whittling that group down to three, and it will likely be even tougher for fans to pick who gets this year’s red jacket.

Wilfork is a nominee for the first time, after anchoring New England’s defense from 2004-14. The big nose tackle’s New England career was bookended with a pair of Super Bowl titles, and Wilfork was named to five Pro Bowls during his time with the Patriots.

Welker did not win a ring during his six years in New England, but he caught a whole bunch of passes for the Patriots. His 672 receptions with the team are the most all-time in franchise history, catching at least 110 passes in five of his six seasons with the Pats.