BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans who were hoping for good news on a long-term Rafael Devers extension before Opening Day were dealt a blow on Wednesday evening.

Devers rejected a contract extension proposal from the Red Sox, according to Hector Gomez. Mass Live’s Chris Cotillo confirmed that report, indicating that “the sides were very far off.”

SOURCE: The #RedSox offered Rafael Devers a contract extension but the player rejected because it was lower than he is willing to consider. Devers will focus now on his 2022 season looking to further increase his market value.@z101digital @ZDeportes — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) April 6, 2022

Can confirm, via source: Red Sox did make an extension offer to Rafael Devers, as @hgomez27 reported. The sides were very far off. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 6, 2022

Devers, still just 25 years old, is coming off a season that included his first All-Star appearance and first Silver Slugger. He batted .279 with an .890 OPS on the strength of 37 doubles and 38 homers with 113 RBIs. He hit .296 with a 1.029 OPS in 11 playoff games for Boston as well.

In his five-year career, he owns a .279 average and an .847 OPS, with 112 home runs and 367 RBIs in 548 games played. In 26 playoff games, he’s batted .303 with a .955 OPS.

Devers has also improved his defense throughout his career as well. After posting a fielding percentage of .906 as a rookie and .926 in his second year, he had a .949 fielding percentage in 2019. Though his 2020 fielding percentage dipped down to .891 in the shortened season, he came back with a .950 fielding percentage last season.

With Jose Ramirez reaching agreement on a five-year, $124 million contract with Cleveland on Wednesday, some believed that Ramirez’s contract could provide a framework of sorts for establishing a new deal for Devers. That, however, proved to be wishful thinking — at least thus far.

Devers and the Red Sox avoided arbitration this season by settling on an $11.2 million salary. He’s arbitration eligible again next year, and is schedule to become a free agent after the 2023 season.