BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams underwent surgery on the torn meniscus in his left knee just one week ago, but the Celtics center has already started to ramp up his workouts. The team is even leaving the door open for a potential return by the big man in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

That would be quite the quick recovery by Williams, who was initially given a 4-to-6 week timetable to return. That would put him back in the Celtics lineup sometime in the second round, should Boston advance.

But on Wednesday, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka kept the hope alive that Williams could be back to blocking shots and throwing down lobs for Boston sooner rather than later. The Celtics aren’t counting on having Williams’ services in the first round, but they also haven’t ruled it out completely.

“Everyone reacts differently to surgeries,” Udoka said after the team’s shootaround in Chicago. “We haven’t ruled him out but we’re going in with the mindset that he won’t be here for the first series.”

That certainly sounds like Udoka is telling us there is a chance the Time Lord jumps ahead of his original timeline and returns. He added that Williams is in “good spirits” after taking on some mobility and flexibility exercises, and his on-court work will only ramp up from here.

“Two-a-days will ramp up pretty quickly,” said Udoka. “He’s attacking it with the right mindset and I look forward to having him back sooner than later.”

While the Celtics on on a three-game road trip to close out the regular season, Williams stayed home to continue his rehab at the Auerbach Center in Brighton. Hopefully, more good news on Williams’ rehab — and potential return — continue to pop up over the next few weeks.