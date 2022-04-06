FOXBORO (CBS) — It appears the Revolution have found their replacement for Matt Turner when the goalkeeper heads overseas in June. New England has acquired keeper Djordje Petrović from FK Čukarički of the Serbian Superleague, the club announced Wednesday.

The Revs acquired the 22-year-old for an undisclosed fee and then signed him to a three-year MLS contract, with an additional one-year option.

Petrović, a native of Požarevac, Serbia, has registered 86 appearances with 33 clean sheets and a goals-against average of 0.99 in three seasons with FK Čukarički. During his first full season as the starting goalkeeper in 2020-21, Petrović posted a 20-7-7 record with 18 clean sheets.

8️⃣6️⃣ games started.

On the international stage, Petrović owns one appearance for the Serbia Men’s National team, collecting a clean sheet in his senior debut in a friendly against the Dominican Republic on Jan. 25, 2021. His youth national team career includes one appearance in UEFA European U-21 Championship Qualifying, where he posted a 1-0 shutout against Poland on Oct. 9, 2020.

He began his senior career in ahead of the 2019-20 season, going an unbeaten 5-0-2 in his first seven starts, after developing in the Čukarički Academy.

“Djordje is a welcomed addition to our roster. He is a young goalkeeper with excellent physical qualities and potential,” Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said. “His play in the Serbian SuperLiga has been impressive, and we feel he has a great future with our club.”

Petrović is expected to join the Revolution in the next few weeks.

Turner, the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, is expected to make his 2022 debut with the Revs in the coming weeks as he recovers from a pair of foot injuries. He will only be around for a few months though, as he is set to begin his career with Arsenal in June. Earl Edwards Jr. has started all but one of New England’s matches this season, with Brad Knighton getting keeper duties last weekend against the New York Red Bulls.