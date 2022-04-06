BOSTON (CBS) — The FDA is issuing a warning about raw oysters sent to Massachusetts and other states.
The agency said oysters harvested in parts of Baynes Sound in British Columbia may be linked to a norovirus outbreak. It affects oysters shipped to restaurants and stores in at least 13 states, including Massachusetts. The other states were California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington.
Symptoms of norovirus include stomach pain, nausea, fever and headaches. People typically recover in one to three days.
