FOXBORO (CBS) — For the first time this season, Matt Turner took part in some training with the New England Revolution. The goalkeeper was back on the pitch for the Revs Wednesday in Foxboro.

Turner has been sidelined since the preseason when he hurt his kicking foot during a friendly against LAFC, shortly after he dealt with a different foot issue from his time with the USMNT. The 27-year-old was all smiles as he participated in some drills on Wednesday, and his return to game action should come sometime in the near future.

Last week, Turner told WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche that it shouldn’t take him too long to get game ready for the Revs once he received the all-clear from the medical staff. Practicing on Wednesday indicates that Turner received the green light after meeting with doctors on Tuesday.

The reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year is eager to get back to the Revs, since he’ll only be in New England for a few more months before he joins Arsenal in June. The Revolution acquired 22-year-old goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from Serbian club FK Čukarički on Wednesday, who will eventually take over keeping duties for New England.

The Revolution are 1-3-1 in MLS action this season. Earl Edwards Jr. has started four of the club’s matches in Turner’s absence, going 1-2-1 while allowing eight goals and making nine saves. Veteran Brad Knighton got the start in net last Saturday against the New York Red Bulls, making five saves while allowing just one goal — an own goal by New England — in the 1-0 loss.

New England is back in action Saturday afternoon with a road match against Inter Miami CF in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.