BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,296 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.66%.
There were also 3 additional COVID-related deaths reported on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,571,136. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,021.
There were 62,672 total new tests reported.
There are 219 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 28 patients currently in intensive care.