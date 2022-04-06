Report: Rafael Devers Rejects Red Sox' Extension Offer, Two Sides 'Very Far' ApartA pre-Opening Day contract extension for Rafael Devers appears to not be coming.

Vince Wilfork, Wes Welker Among 2022 Nominees For Patriots Hall Of FameNine former Patriots received nominations for the team's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, including Wes Welker, Vince Wilfork, Mike Vrabel and Bill Parcells.

Maura Healey, 5 Other Attorneys General Threaten To Investigate NFL's Treatment Of WomenMassachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and 5 other attorneys general have sent a letter to the NFL expressing their “grave concerns” about allegations of “a workplace culture that is overtly hostile to women.”

DeVante Parker 'Ready To Get It Going' With PatriotsThe DeVante Parker trade became official on Tuesday. A day later, the Patriots' newest receiver shared his excitement for what lies ahead.

Celtics Aren't Planning To Have Robert Williams For First Round Of Playoffs, But Aren't Ruling Him Out EitherRobert Williams underwent surgery on the torn meniscus in his left knee just one week ago, but the Celtics center has already started to ramp up his workouts. The team is even leaving the door open for a potential return by the big man in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.