BOSTON (CBS) – Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the Mass Lottery’s first drawing.
On April 6, 1972, Miss Massachusetts Deborah Ann O'Brien drew the winning numbers at Fanueil Hall. Seven players took home a $50,000 prize.
Donald Cosentino, of Gardner, became the first person to present a $50,000 winning ticket, bringing it to Gardner City Hall for certification.
"We have five children, and I bought them all bicycles," said Cosentino, now 87 years old and still residing in Gardner with his wife Aline in the same house that they lived in 50 years ago. "I was a foremen at a furniture factory. We also bought a camper so that we could all go camping together. We were able to put the money to good use."
Since then, the Mass Lottery has generated more than $137 billion in revenue and awarded more than $96 billion in prizes.