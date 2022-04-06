BOSTON (CBS) — It’s the dawn of a new era at Gillette Stadium. By necessity, that means it’s also the end of an old one.
The lighthouse hovering above the north end zone at the Patriots’ home stadium is no more, the target of demolition crews amid a major renovation to that part of the stadium. A couple of weeks ago, Gillette Stadium’s social media accounts shared photos of the demolition. Now, they’ve shared a video.
It is quite dramatic.
Don't worry, guys – new and improved lighthouse coming 🔜!
More info: https://t.co/ae4N7owLV3 pic.twitter.com/a5uk1pGeGg
— Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) April 5, 2022
While fans are likely to be a bit stunned to see the removal of the distinctive feature of the now-20-year-old stadium, they can rest easy knowing that a new and improved lighthouse will soon take the place of the original.
According to the stadium, the new lighthouse “will include a 360-degree observation deck, providing sweeping views of the stadium, game field, Patriot Place and beyond.” It will stand 218 feet high and “will continue to serve as Gillette Stadium’s signature view.”