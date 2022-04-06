EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston.
Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers.

The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials.
It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month.