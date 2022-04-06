DRACUT (CBS) – A Dracut mom said she found a strange man peering through the window of her daughters’ bedroom early Monday morning. She woke up to her young daughters screaming in their apartment on Skyline Drive.

When she ran into the room, she says she saw a man outside looking in through the ground level window. Her daughters are 2 and 5 years old.

“I was sleeping, and my kids were sleeping, and all of a sudden my 5-year-old daughter started screaming that somebody was looking at her through her window and somebody was in her window,” said Emmarie Albert. “I heard my neighbor outside ask the man ‘what is wrong with you?'”

It was just after 2 a.m. and the commotion quickly got the attention of neighbor Caylie Basnett, who was outside with her dog.

“All of a sudden a man pops out of the bushes and pulls his hood over and starts walking that way,” Caylie said.

“He had claimed he dropped his phone and took off,” Emmarie said.

The suspect vanished before police arrived, but neighbors noted a strange pickup truck in the parking lot, so Caylie set up a camera in her window.

More than two hours later, the camera captured the suspect climbing into the truck and driving off. So Caylie hopped in her car and gave chase, calling police while tailing him.

She took pictures when officers pulled him over for questioning and they told her he’s allegedly the same person who stalked the complex back in December.

“There’s a big history and it’s all over the place and I have kids here. I’m horrified,” Caylie said. “I want to move because of it.”

“It doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Emmarie Albert. “Why my family? why my kids? I don’t know him; I’ve never met him before.”

Emmarie and her two children now say they fear his return because the suspect has not yet been arrested. In fact, the entire complex is uneasy with the creepy image of a man peering in a little girl’s window etched in their minds.

“This is maybe the creepiest thing that has ever happened to me,” Emmarie said.

Dracut Police said Wednesday they intend to seek criminal charges against the man and have identified him as a suspect. They are not releasing his name at this point in the investigation, but have identified him as in his 30’s and from Methuen. The charges are being filed in Lowell District Court.