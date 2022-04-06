EVERETT (CBS) – The driver accused of crashing into police cruisers during a chase in Everett pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.
Dennis Penny, 40, of Dorchester, faces 34 charges from the incident, including assault on an officer, resisting arrest and trafficking meth.
Police said Penny led them on a chase that ended near the Encore Casino. He allegedly hit several police cruisers. Police used an electronic stun gun outside Encore after they say Penney got out and tried to fight troopers. The entire chase lasted about 30 minutes.
Penny is due back in court later in April.