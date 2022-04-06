BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Debbie says, “Why are they issuing another booster for people over 50 when the Omicron variant isn’t as bad as the others have been?”

While the Omicron variant may not cause more severe disease than prior variants, it’s still capable of landing someone in the hospital, especially if that person is not fully vaccinated and boosted. Also, the second version of Omicron, BA.2, is about 30% more contagious than the original version, BA.1, and is now the predominant strain of coronavirus in the United States. Those of us who were last inoculated more than f4-6 months ago have much less immunity now. So, the CDC and FDA have authorized people 50 and older, especially those 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions, to go ahead and get a second booster to enhance their immunity against this new highly contagious version of the virus.

Michael writes, “I am 76 years old and received my booster last September. We are planning a trip to France this September. Should I wait until July to get my second booster so that I will have added protection on this trip?”

I would check with your physician, but in my humble opinion, I think you’re better off getting your second booster now. Your immunity from the booster last September has probably waned, and we’re seeing a slight uptick in cases right now. It’s not clear what the landscape will look like this fall, but it may be recommended that people get an additional injection, perhaps one that is tailored to the variants circulating at that time. If you get your booster now, in September, you will be five months or so out from your last shot, and if additional shots are recommended, you certainly may be eligible for another one.