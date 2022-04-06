BOSTON (CBS) — Hampus Lindholm had to leave Tuesday night’s Bruins loss to the Red Wings in the second period, but the team sounds optimistic that his lower-body injury is nothing serious.
Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy said that Lindholm will likely undergo an MRI or an X-Ray, but gave a promising update on the blue liner Tuesday night.
“He seemed OK in there, so I don’t think it’s serious,” Cassidy said following Boston’s 5-3 loss. “But obviously when you don’t come back, then you don’t know until you get better information.”
Lindholm departed after colliding with Detroit forward Pius Suter in the second period. He appeared to grab his left leg after the collision and did not return.
Boston acquired Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the NHL trade deadline and immediately signed him to an eight-year extension. He’s been a great fit alongside Charlie McAvoy on Boston’s top defensive pairing, dishing out four assists while checking in at a plus-4 over his seven games with the Bruins.
The Bruins have a few nights off before returning to action Friday night in Tampa against the Lightning, whom they’ve won two of their three matchups against this season. Both teams currently have 93 points on the year.